BUSINESS DISTRICT OF CASTRIES IS DUE FOR A MAJOR UPGRADE

Press Release:– Plans are advancing to enhance parts of Castries through the OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project.

The project, funded by the World Bank, seeks to enhance the competitiveness of tourism in the region by facilitating the movement of tourists between the participating countries using ferries; improving selected tourism sites; and by strengthening the capacity for regional tourism market development.

In Saint Lucia, government has prioritized the Castries City Tourism Product, with targeted investment sites and activities aimed at making downtown Castries more pleasant and attractive to tourists and residents.

As part of the OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project, government intends to implement several investment initiatives to revitalize downtown Castries. These include the pedestrianization of the William Peter Boulevard, enhancing sidewalks, and the upgrade of the Castries Central Market.

The William Peter Boulevard upgrade will add economic value to the area, Project Manager Dr. Lorraine Nicholas said.

Also forming part of the OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project is a Façade Improvement Program for existing small businesses.

Façade improvements are a means of enhancing the economic viability of these businesses, as well as improving the aesthetic image and the attractiveness of the broader Castries Central Business District.

Some USD $15 million has been earmarked for Saint Lucia under the project.