Home / News Updates / IMPORTANCE OF COMMERCIAL AGRICULTURE PRACTICES

IMPORTANCE OF COMMERCIAL AGRICULTURE PRACTICES

Allin Fevrier August 8, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The united nations has signaled one of its most dire warnings to date.
The organisation in its latest report on global warming, warned that the planet may suffer irreversible damage, if it does not change its agricultural practices and consumption.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SLFS ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE APPOINTS NEW CHAIRMAN

The outspoken president of the st. Lucia fire service association Shane Felix, has been voted …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved