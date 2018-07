St. Lucia’s Fire Service Is Been Calling For Additional Men And Women To Help The Organisation Meet The Growing Demands For Its Service.

The Shortage Of Personnel Has Resulted In Some Stations Being Understaffed.

Forty Five New Recruits Are Now Undergoing Training To Become Qualified Fire Fighters.

