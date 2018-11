The Saint Lucia Fire Services Will Soon Have 45 New Fire Officers. For Some Time Now, The Services Has Faced Man-Power And Other Resource Constraints. Officials Say The New Fire Officers Will Be Deployed To Stations Across Saint Lucia, Including The Soon To Be Opened Babonneau Fire Station.

