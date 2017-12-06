44 Local Swimmers set for ASATT Invitational Age Group Championships

PRESS RELEASE: Forty Four Swimmers from Three Swim Clubs will patriciate in the ASATT Invitational Age Group Championships to be held in Trinidad from Thursday, December 14th to Sunday to December 17th, 2017.

Each club will be responsible for its swimmers entries and funding through parents efforts for the cost associated with affording their swimmers an opportunity to compete at The Aquatic Center 10 lane 50 meter indoor Championship pool in Couva.

The Championships will be conducted under the rules of the FINA 2013 – 2017 which shall be enforced by the Meet Referee for the particular session. St. Lucia competitors must be registered swimmers with SLASA sanctioning their participation. This year the Seajays, Sharks and Lightning Swim Clubs will have 17, 15 and 12 swimmers respectively representing their clubs. Swimmers will be attempting to qualify for 2018 Regional meets to include Carifta, CCCAN and the Youth Olympic Games. Swimmers will also be aiming to improve their times and others will be introduced for the first time to a 50 meter Champion Pool. Swimmers must achieve qualifying times set by ASATT in a Long Course Pool or the converted equivalent in a Short Course Pool. Failure to achieve the qualifying standards would render a swimmer ineligible to score both team and individual points in that particular event. The St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association wishes all the Federations swimmers all the best in their quest to achieve their swimming goals.