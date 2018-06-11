43 Graduate from UWI Supervisory Management Short Course

The UWI Open Campus Supervisory Management course sought to produce 21st century supervisors to lay the foundation for local companies and improve productivity.

Over 43 workers from the Fond Doux Plantation, the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation and Fond St. Jacques Cooperative Society graduated from the Management short course.

The course kicked off in February 2018 and ran for 10 weeks, before closing in June.

Head of the UWI Open Campus Dr. Veronica Simon says the graduates are armed with the skills to help make a positive contribution to not only their companies but the country’s national development.

Lecturer at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and Guest Speaker Hilary Charlemagne urged graduates to reposition their mindsets for excellence.

The graduates had nothing but praise for the Course Facilitator.

Parliamentary Representative for Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques Herod Stanislaus congratulated the Middle-managers on a job well done.

The UWI Open Campus tailor’s courses to meet the specific needs of local companies.

