Yet another life is lost, as a result of the ongoing inner city violence. The mother-of-two died during the early hours of Tuesday morning as a result of gunshot wounds sustained on Monday night. The violence in this section of the city has some of the residents considering relocating to more peaceful communities. This latest homicide is the third in that area since last weekend.

