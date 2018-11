The Saint Lucia Met Service Recorded More Than Five Inches Of Rainfall Over The Weekend. The Downpours Triggered Landslides, Flash Flooding And In One Incident, Swept Away A Vehicle. Flooding Forced Residents In Malgretoute, Micoud Out Of Their Homes And Invaded Houses In The Low Lying Dennery Village. HTS News4orce Toured Malgretoute With Micoud South MP Dr. Gale Rigobert, Where A Clogged River Mouth Virtually Rendered The Community Inaccessible During The Downpours.

