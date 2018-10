St. Lucia’s Jayhan Odlum-Smith finished second in Heat 2 of the men’s 50m butterfly earlier today at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

His efforts saw him break his previous 26.23s record set at CCCAN. The young swimmer now has a personal best time of 25.74, a new record in the 15-17 age group.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit