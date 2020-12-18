Saint Lucia has recorded its 5th covid-19 related death. News of the latest death broke on Thursday, December 17th, one day after saint Lucia had no new cases. The victim is a 39-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district.
Saint Lucia has recorded its 5th covid-19 related death. News of the latest death broke on Thursday, December 17th, one day after saint Lucia had no new cases. The victim is a 39-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district.
Meanwhile, Saint Lucia’s historic parole board hearing which granted two murder convicts early release has …