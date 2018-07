Owners Of Hotels And Restaurants Have Been Eagerly Awaiting The Opening Of The Lobster Harvesting Season. The Fisheries Department Is Cautioning Eating Establishments And The General Public Against Jumping The Gun.The Department Is Urging All To Abide By The Law As It Pertains To The Harvesting Of Lobsters.

