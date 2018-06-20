36 SAINT LUCIANS DEPORTED HOME SO FAR IN 2018

An average of 6 individuals per month have been deported back to Saint Lucia from other countries so far for 2018.
This was disclosed on 18 June by the head of immigration at the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, ASP Sean Alexander.
