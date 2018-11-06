34 SWIMMERS ALL SET TO ‘DIG DEEP’ AT THE 2018 OECS SWIM CHAMPIONSHIP

Press release- SLASA – This quote comes from swim parent Jeannot Walters “Dig Deep,” words The St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association has adopted, encouraging its OECS Swimmers to giving this championship everything they have from deep down within, as they prepare to compete at the Vipers Pool St. John’s Antigua. The team is expected to depart St. Lucia November 7th and head to the pool November 8th for competition through to the 10th.

Under the direction of Head Coach Brian Charles and assisted by Coaches David Peterkin and Peter James, the teams training was geared on building strength and working on areas swimmers required improvement.

With the aim of bringing the trophy home through placing high points on the board, SLASA continues to focus on its developmental plan and working with clubs to ensure all swimmers have a fair advantage of competition locally, regionally and internationally.

Though this year SLASA opted out of the Open Water Competition due to putting protocols in place, it will take full advantage of supporting its 34 pool swimmers.

Team Manager Kerita Charles will lead this years delegation on their journey and will be supported by SLASA Secretary Constance Rene and parents.

SLASA wishes its OECS Swim Team all the best as they strive to “Dig Deeper” to realize a win!

