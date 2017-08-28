33 Police Officers to undergo IMPACT Justice Training

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Canadian Government funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project will be hosting a refresher course for officers of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force in the areas of the Law of Evidence, Report Writing, Interviewing Techniques and Interrogation Techniques.

The course will be held in the Palmville Room of the Coco Palm Resort, Gros Islet, St. Lucia, from August 28th – 30th, 2017.

Thirty-three police officers have been selected by the St. Lucia Police Force to undergo this training.

The workshop will be officially opened on August 28th, 2017 with an opening ceremony at which the Dr. Mashama Sealy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, St. Lucia and Professor Velma Newton, Regional Project Director of the IMPACT Justice Project will both deliver remarks.

Professor Velma Newton has said that: “Although the topics to be covered at the course would have been included in the syllabus at the Police Training School, refreshers are still sometimes necessary to incorporate new approaches and materials”.

Thus far, IMPACT Justice has trained 173 police officers in community mediation techniques all in an effort to improve and expand the services rendered by regional police forces. In a few weeks, IMPACT Justice hopes to offer a similar refresher course to the police men and women of Dominica.