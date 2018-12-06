30 MILLION US DOLLAR LAWSUIT AGAINST SANDALS

The 30 million dollar lawsuit filed in the us courts against Sandals resorts Bahamas is having hoteliers across the Caribbean take a keen interest in that matter. The lawsuit has been filed by a couple who allege that the wife was inappropriately touched by a butler. But the butler who had a sterling reputation both at work, where he received many awards and in his community says he has been framed. The butler says his life and that of his family have been turned upside down by this blatantly false accusation.

The case has gained the attention of hotels throughout the Caribbean.

