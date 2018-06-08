3 years of Festen Labowi

GIS – A WEEK OF ACTIVITIES STARTING JUNE 24, WILL INCLUDE PANEL DISCUSSIONS, A FARMER’S MARKET, AND FESTIVALS

The Laborie Economic and Employment Forum (LEEF) and the Laborie Community will celebrate the third anniversary of the establishment of LEEF and its marquee event, Festen Labowi. These activities, which were inaugurated in June 2015, aim to promote the economic development of the community and to enhance the livelihoods of its residents through sustainable programs which create and improve access to investment and opportunities.

A week of activities planned for June 24 to July 1 will include a church service, panel discussions, a farmer’s market, festivals, and much more.

The theme for this year’s celebration: “Village Tourism—An Approach for our Sustainable Development” aims to enhance the community’s offerings to visitors and to inspire the community to wow every visitor at every opportunity.

Damascus Francois, Chairman of the LEEF said: “Over its short life, Festen Labowi has made a meaningful contribution to the livelihoods of many people; not only community vendors and the festival’s support staff, but also to many national artists, performing groups, sound systems, musical bands and so on. It is our hope that LEEF will make an even greater contribution and assist in fostering an environment that will enable the community, particularly the young and the poor, to take advantage of tourism opportunities within Laborie that still remain untapped. The week of activities is intended to get the community and visitors alike excited about possible tourism offerings.”

Festen Labowi is scheduled for June 29 at 5 p.m, and will showcase the Derek Yarde Project (DYP) Band and a great line-up of calypsonians with their 2018 renditions.

