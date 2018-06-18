3 chosen for Team Championship tournament

[Press release] The St. Lucia Tennis Association concluded its 12 & under team trial on the weekend as players competed to make the team to participate in the upcoming regional Team Championship in Trinidad.

The top ranked 12 & under players were all eager as the best of the best gets selected. This is an annual tournament held in the region and players look forward to representing St. Lucia in this prestigious event.

After a long weekend and watching some exciting matches the top three athletes who qualified to make the team was;

Playing at racquet 1 Alysa Elliott

Playing at racquet 2 Iyana Paul

Playing at racquet 3 Alannah Bousquet.

The team is set to leave on July 15th for Trinidad for a week of competition. They will be facing nine other countries including Antigua & Barbuda, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica, BVI, Curacao, Suriname and host Trinidad & Tobago in our sub-region where they stand a chance to qualify to make the final.

The team is currently preparing for the event being coached by National Coach Carlos Lopez and their personal coach Vernon Lewis.

Team Captain Ms. Murray is also working with the girls in preparation for the tournament. The team is expected to be successful.

