2ND ANNUAL EPS GOODWILL CLUB DOMINO TOURNAMENT RESULTS- THURSDAY

Liz-Anne De Beauville November 2, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

The opening ceremony for the 2nd annual EPS Goodwill Club Domino tournament was held this week. In 2017, the competition was introduced in Antigua. This year’s tournament is collaboration between the Peace & Love team in Barbados, Eagle Eye from Antigua and Slammers Domino Club in St. Lucia. The competition is being held at Twinkle Lounge in Castries.

For Thursday’s results:

Valencious Alphonse won 9 games.

Trevor Reece from Peace & Love Domino Club finished 2nd with 8 points, and Ashline St. Martin from Slammers Domino Club placed 3rd with 6 points.

