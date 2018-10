A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Bagatelle, Marchand about 12:30 am on Monday October 29th. Police have identified the deceased as Owen Francois. Francois and a still unidentified man, were allegedly shot as they sat inside a parked motor vehicle. The second shooting victim, according to a police report remains admitted at hospital in stable condition. The major crimes unit has mounted an investigation.

