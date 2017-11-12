Grenada edges out St. Lucia by 16 points to take the 2017 OECS Swim Championship title.

In the 2017 OECS Swim Championship, Grenada came out on top with 1360 points. St. Lucia came in second with 1344, Antigua 3rd with 1240.5 and St. Vincent finished 4th with 807.5 points.

St. Lucia’s Antoine Destang won the overall award for top performance in the Boys 8 and under and 12 and under categories.

Mikaili Charlemagne won the overall title in the Girls 13-14 category, and Jonathan Calderon took the top spot in the Boys 18 and over category.

Female captain of the St. Lucian squad Mikaela Casimir finished with 10 medals.

On the final day of competition, St. Lucia walked away with 18 gold medals. Despite their efforts, they’ll have to settle for 2nd place as Grenada now boasts 14 titles in 27 years of competition.

