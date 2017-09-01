Home / Top Stories / 27-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Auto Crash

27-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Auto Crash

webmaster August 31, 2017

The mother of a young woman who lost her life in a fiery vehicular accident in the wee hours of Thursday is remembering her daughter as a loving individual and doting mother.
According to police, 27-year-old Leysel Charlery Deterville was a passenger in a vehicle heading to Castries from Gros Iset, when the SUV veered off the road and caught fire.
As she prayed for strength to view her daughter’s body, Catherine Charlery reflected on their last conversation.

