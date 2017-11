The Gros Islet football League and the District Cup continued on Tuesday 31st at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

On that day, Northern United defeated RV Junior 3-2.

The goal scorers for United: Gabrielle Bisette, Aramis Gilbert and Tev Lawrence.

Goal scorers for RV: Nicky Henry and Jamal Antoine.

The Spider Cup will continue this evening with 2 games featuring Gros Islet Police Blazers verses Northern United B and Mango Moon GMC verses Sandals.