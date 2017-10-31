22 y-o Recovered from Vieux-Fort beach, Police Investigating Suspected Drowning

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of twenty two (22) year old namely, Clint Wells of Cedar Heights, Vieux Fort.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017 about 8:20 a.m. officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station responded to a report of a suspected drowning at Moule-a-Chique Beach in Vieux Fort.

Clint Wells had reportedly gone snorkeling on Monday, October 30, 2017 and was reported missing after he had failed to return home. His body was recovered by officers attached to the Police Marine Unit, about 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday, November 01, 2017. Investigations are ongoing in this matter.