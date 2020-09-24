CXC results were released on Tuesday. Students who sat the exam under stringent covid-19 protocols this year, received the results directly. Education officials are analysing the performances before making an official announcement on the outcome.
CXC results were released on Tuesday. Students who sat the exam under stringent covid-19 protocols this year, received the results directly. Education officials are analysing the performances before making an official announcement on the outcome.
PLANNING MINISTRY SPEAKS, BUT DCA MUM ON GROS PITON VILLA Best free WordPress theme