2019 SLFA U14 BOYS DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS SET FOR SUNDAY

The 2019 U 14 Boy’s District Championship which commenced in December has now reached its concluding phase, with the final game scheduled at 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 20, 2019, at the Mabouya Valley Mini-Stadium, La Resource.

Central Castries and Marchand districts emerged as the finalist out of a total of fourteen (14) district teams who participated in this prestigious youth district Championship.

In the preliminary rounds which commenced in December 2018, these finalists topped their respective group scoring a phenomenal 29 goals with 1 against and 27 Goals with 2 against respectively.

This epic final on Sunday showcases two teams who are equally matched in the offensive and defensive areas. The execution of the team strategy, discipline, and mental toughness shall determine the victor.

This championship ultimately provides an opportunity for the SLFA scouts to augment the national U14 team of football players.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

