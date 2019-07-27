2019 CWI U19 CRICKET TOURNAMENT TO BOWL OFF THIS SUNDAY

SLNCA- St Lucia’s Under 19 Cricket selectees on the Windward Islands U19 squad left the island Thursday to join their other counterparts in St. Vincent.

Hosts Windward Islands’ rising cricket stars, will be led by Kimani Melius. Batsman Akeem Auguste and left arm spinner Simeon Gerson are the other St Lucians in the squad.

The 2019 Cricket West Indies Under-19 cricket tournament, bowls off on Sunday July 28th at three venues in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, concluding on August 6th.

The Windwards will take on Guyana in its opening match at the Arnos Vale Cricket Grounds on Sunday July 28th.

The 2019 Windward Islands’ Under-19 cricket squad also includes Taj Tavernier (vice-captain), Lincoln Durand, Savio Anslem, Malakai Xavier, Teddy Bishop, Seandell Regis, Ronel Williams, Jeheil Walters, Carmalo Cain, and Tijorn Pope.

The Team Manager is Randel Baptiste (Gren), and the Coach is

Mervin Thomas (Dom).