2018 Miss Independence Contestants Receive their Prizes

Following the successful Miss Independence Saint Lucia Pageant which formed part of the 2018 Independence activities, the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government held a prize giving ceremony to

acknowledge and reward the young ladies who participated in the pageant.

A Prize Giving Ceremony was be held at Auberge Seraphine on Wednesday June 6th, 2018.

Sen. Hon. Fortuna Belrose stated that the pageant has created the platform of opportunity for the girls.

“We are very happy that the objective of allowing the communities to take ownership of the event was achieved. The pageant has also created a platform for some of the girl who will get an opportunity to showcase their talent at the 2018 National Carnival Queen Show Pageant. Furthermore resulting from the experience gained I envisage the standard of the 2018 National Carnival Queen Show Pageant to be of a higher standard.”

The pageant was keenly contested and was won by Ms. Kurnisha Augustus from Dennery. She received a Monroe College scholarship worth EC$15,000.00, a trip to Martinique, a cheque of $3000.00 and more.

Ms. Kernisha Augustus was very thankful for her prizes and said that her goal is to assist the youth in her community by starting speech therapy classes.

“I am filled with joy and excitement now that we have finally received our prizes. My intentions is to start a community project on public speaking where teenagers and adults can learn how to express themselves in speech.”

The first runner was Miss Earlyca Frederick from Choiseul, the second runner up was Miss Kiana Nicholas from Vieux Fort, while the third runner was Miss Kaysia Verneuil from Laborie.

The other contestants who received prizes include:

Miss Castries – Dariah Noel

Miss Micoud – Edstherline Augustin

Miss Soufriere – Burnell St. Rose

Miss Gros Islet – Alisha Wells

Miss Anse La Raye – Shanic Hippolyte

The 2018 Miss Independence Pageant was held on February 16th, at the National Cultural Centre.

