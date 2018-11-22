Home / News Updates / 2018 CANADA CARIBBEAN AGRI WORKERS PROGRAMME UNDER REVIEW

2018 CANADA CARIBBEAN AGRI WORKERS PROGRAMME UNDER REVIEW

Rehani Isidore November 22, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The Labor Department is hosting the 2018 annual Canada-Caribbean agricultural workers programme intergovernmental review.
The meeting chaired by Labor Minister Stephenson King highlights issues that workers face on Canadian farms.

