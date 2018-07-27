2018 BLACK HEART COMPETITION –SOUTHERN ZONE QUALIFIERS

SLFA- The 2018 Black Heart Competition – Zonal Qualifiers will commence on Saturday July 28, 2018 at the Dames playing field, Vieux Fort.

Teams are to assemble at the aforementioned venue at 3:00 pm for the commencement.

Game1 will be of 45 minutes duration in a round robin format, the duo with the most points/wins shall advance to big 8.

The teams from the Southern Zone comprises of the following district teams:

1. Vieux Fort South

2. Vieux Fort North

3. Laborie

The anticipated format/fixtures for the games in the South are as follows:

