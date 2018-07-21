2018 ANNIVERSARY GAMES: SHELLY-ANN FRASER PRYCE TAKES GOLD IN 100M

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, in superb form since giving birth 11 months ago, took gold at the 2018 Anniversary Games in London today.

Fraser Pryce finished the 100m race in 10.98. American Dezerea Bryant took second in 11.04 ahead of Jamaica’s Jonielle Smith, who ran a personal best time of 11.07.

On her win, the two-time Olympic gold medallis said, “It’s hard work racing after having a child but it’s not as though it’s anything I’m not used to. Being a mother is my first priority and to come back and be flexible with my training is wonderful and I’m so excited about next year now.”

