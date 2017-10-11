2017 KFC Commercial Basketball League Semi-Finals set for Oct. 14

PRESS RELEASE: After an exciting weekend of quarterfinal games, the 4 semifinalists in the 2017 KFC Commercial Basketball League have been determined.

The first quarterfinal game took place at 6:30pm on Friday October 6th with defending champions PCD continuing their win streak with an 80-46 thrashing of the Media Ballers.

The Media team fired on all cylinders from the opening tip taking a one point lead at the end of the first. However a key contributor to that first quarter-power forward Paul Hippolyte, went down with a preexisting injury at the start of the second. Hippolyte never returned and finished the game with 10 points. KFC Player of the Game Andre Louison posted an impressive 24 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Troy Louison impressive with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Center Elijah Williams led the Media Ballers with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

The second quarterfinal matchup saw Sandals taking on CSA.KFC Player of the game Ron DuMurville led the undefeated CSA team to a 74-56 history with 22 points, 5 steals and 5 assists. He was assisted in the winning effort by Keegan Preville who posted 17 points and 5 rebounds. It should be mentioned that in the previous week’s game, DuMurville put a record breaking performance tallying the 2017 KFC CBL’s first ever Quadruple double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and 14 assists. Simeon “Jim” Medard led Sandals with 17 points in a losing effort.

Quarterfinal matchups continued on Saturday October 7th with Financial Services continuing their winning ways decimating the RSLPF Combined Forces 84-47.Marlon Samuel continued his impressive performance in the 2027 KFC CBL by leading the Financial Services team with a 30 point, 15 rebound double-double. Sharmoir Jn Baptiste had a well-balanced game, also contributed 16 points, 5 assists and 5 steals for Financial Services. Durocher Antoine was the only player in the police team to score in double figures- with 17 points.

The quarterfinal round was capped off with a nail-biting encounter between the Saint Lucia Fire Service and WASCO. Triston James’ 31 points were not enough to get WASCO past the SLFS.

The game was tied 28-28 at the half and the Fire Service led 49-48 at the end of the third. The SLFS, due to unforced turnovers by WASCO in the final 2 minutes of the game, staved off WASCO’s tidal wave and won the matchup 65-61.

Jerry Charles led the Firemen with 19 points and 4 steals. Marcian Calderon was big as usual, chipping in 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Despite a seemingly pedestrian 6 points, it was some key plays on both ends of the court by the SLFS’s Jesrel Prospere in the third quarter which earned him KFC Player of the Game honours.

The much anticipated semifinals of the 2017 KFC Commercial Basketball League are scheduled for Saturday October 14th at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Two time defending champions, PCD/GGSL take on the Saint Lucia Fire Service at 6pm. Powerhouses teams, CSA and Financial Services tip off at 8:00pm