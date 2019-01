The second homicide in 2019 was recorded within 48 hours after the year’s first on January 13. 20-year-old Hendi Calderon was gunned down on water works road in Castries shortly after 9 pm on January 14. Despite attempts by neighbours to stabilize an injured Calderon at the scene – he succumbed at hospital. An aggrieved father told news4orce his son’s death was no surprise. He has vowed to cooperate with law enforcement to help bring his son’s killer[s] to justice.

