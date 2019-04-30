19 YEAR OLD CHARGED WITH MURDER OF STANISLAUS PISTOL

Police have recorded a break-through in the investigations into the shooting death of businessman and father Stanislaus Pistol.

Pistol was shot while at his shop, located at the intersection of Cedars and Water-Works Road, Castries. The incident happened on the 13th of March 2019.This was not the first time that the family run store had been robbed by gunmen.

On Saturday April 27, 2019, police investigators arrested and charged 19 year old Reuben Ismael for causing the death of Joseph Stanislaus pistol. The teenager is a resident of Marchand, Castries. Ishmael was brought before the First District court and was remanded in custody.

The wife of the slain Stanislaus Pistol said his senseless killing has robbed her and her children of a loving and hard-working father and husband.