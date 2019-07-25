19 YEAR OLD BREAKS MICHAEL PHELPS’ 200M RECORD

Nineteen year old Hungarian swimmer Kristof Malik broke Michael Phelps’ 200m record at the FINA World Champs in South Korea.

(Kristof Malik)

On Wednesday, Malik ended on 1:50.73 seconds, ahead of Japan (2nd) and South Africa (3rd).

The old record which was held by Phelps for 18 years was first made in 2001. Phelps went on to break his own record 7 times, before ending on 1:51.51 in 2009, which means Malik shaved .78 seconds off of Phelps’ long standing record.

Phelps retired from the sport with receiving his 28th Olympic medal in Rio.