$1500 Fine for Bisee Man Caught with Turtle Meat

File image of a Hawksbill Turtle

Rehani Isidore September 22, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Press Release: On Tuesday September 12, 2017, staff of the Department of Fisheries along with Police Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department conducted a search of a residence in Bisee, Castries on suspicion of possession of sea turtle meat. The search revealed a total of seven pounds of sea turtle which was confiscated and the offender was fined one thousand five hundred dollars ($1,500.00).

The public is reminded that the sea turtle fishery is closed. When the fishery is closed no one should fish for, sell, expose for sale or have in their possession sea turtle meat, eggs or any part of any sea turtle. Anyone who fails to comply with the provisions of the Fisheries Regulations shall be liable to a fine of up to five thousand dollars ($5,000.00).

For additional information contact the Department of Fisheries at telephone numbers, 468 4135 or 468 4141.

Please be guided accordingly.

