Have you seen Ji-Ada John Baptiste? She’s a 13-year-old student of the Ciceron Secondary School and her mother Dona John Baptiste says she’s been missing since December 16. Despite numerous reported sightings of Ji-Ada, the family says she has not been home in weeks. They are appealing to the public for help to ensure her safe return.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit