Education Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert says the Cabinet of Ministers has agreed to allocate XCD$10 million to school repairs. She says repairs will begin during the summer vacation.

She says while the funds are not sufficient to undertake all refurbishment works, the allocation is much more than what has previously been set aside for these works.

She is urging school principals to submit their lists of urgent repair works as soon as possible.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit