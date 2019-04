As part of the “1. 5 to stay alive” campaign that supports Caribbean and other vulnerable countries in the fight against climate change, PANOS Caribbean has produced a new theme song, with lyrics by Saint Lucian poet and dramatist Kendel Hippolyte. The music is by musician and humanitarian Taj Weekes, who coordinated the production. The new video was released on April 22nd, Earth Day, and is a reminder that voices for climate change action should never go silent.